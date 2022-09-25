Justin Herbert has two turnovers, which Jaguars turn into 10 points, but Chargers trail only 13-7

Getty Images

Justin Herbert is playing, but he isn’t playing as well as he usually does.

The fractured rib cartilage obviously is affecting him.

He started 3-of-7 for 22 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. The Chargers had one first down and 25 yards and trailed the Jaguars 13-0 early in the second quarter.

Herbert was intercepted by Devin Lloyd early in the second quarter on a pass intended for running back Sony Michel. Lloyd returned the pick 10 yards to the Los Angeles 5-yard line, but the Chargers gained no yards on three plays before kicking a 23-yard field goal.

Riley Patterson had a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter as the Jaguars have gone 1-for-3 in the red zone.

They scored a touchdown off Herbert’s fumble with Dawuane Smoot getting the strip sack.

Foyesade Oluokun recovered for the Jaguars at the Los Angeles 28. Zay Jones scored on a 14-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence.

Herbert and the Chargers put together a touchdown drive, though, with Herbert completing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to pull Los Angeles to within 13-7 of Jacksonville. It completed a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

Herbert now is 10-of-15 for 97 yards with a touchdown and an interception.