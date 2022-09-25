Justin Herbert is active for the Chargers

Getty Images

Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert is active for today’s game against the Jaguars. It still is unknown whether he will play.

The Chargers also have Chase Daniel and Easton Stick active, and Daniel will start if Herbert doesn’t.

Herbert has fractured rib cartilage.

The Chargers won’t have receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), center Corey Linsley (knee) or cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle). All three are among the team’s inactives.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), running back Isaiah Spiller and defensive end Christian Covington are the team’s other inactives.

The Jaguars’ inactives are cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip), receiver Kendric Pryor, running back Snoop Conner, safety Tyree Gillespie and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.