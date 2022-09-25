Justin Herbert may get ultrasound-guided painkilling injection in his ribs

Getty Images

When Tyrod Taylor was the Chargers’ starting quarterback, he was forced out of a game just minutes before kickoff when a painkilling injection to his ribs punctured his lung. The Chargers do not want history to repeat itself today.

That’s why, if Justin Herbert needs a painkilling injection in his ribs today, it will be an ultrasound-guided injection that allows the team’s medical staff to administer the painkiller carefully and avoid hitting his lung or anything else that no one wants a needle to puncture, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

According to Mortensen, Herbert already practiced once this week, on Thursday, after getting a painkilling injection. Herbert had mixed results from that, and it’s still unclear whether he’ll be able to go today against the Jaguars.

Taylor is now suing the doctor who injected him (who still works for the Chargers). If the Chargers’ medical team is taking more care with Herbert’s injection than they did with Taylor’s, that’s certainly something that will be of interest to Taylor and his attorneys.

There’s still no official word on whether Herbert will play today, but the betting public appears to think he’s going to miss today’s game, which is why the Chargers are favored by only 3 points against the Jaguars.