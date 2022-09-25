Justin Herbert remains unsure if he can play, may get painkilling shot in ribs

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appears to be a true game-time decision for today’s game against the Jaguars.

Herbert is expected to go through pre-game warmups to determine if he can play through his rib injury, and he may need a painkilling shot to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Herbert became the Chargers’ starting quarterback in Week Two of 2020 when Tyrod Taylor, who had been the Chargers’ starter, suffered a punctured lung caused by a painkilling shot in his ribs just before the game. That has to be a concern for Herbert. (The doctor who punctured Taylor’s lung with a needle still works for the Chargers and is now being sued by Taylor.)

The betting line rapidly shifted from the Chargers favored by 7 points to the Chargers favored by 3 points on Friday, suggesting that bettors heard something that made them think Herbert won’t play. Officially, Herbert is questionable.