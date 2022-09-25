Lamar Jackson hits Mark Andrews, Ravens up 7-0 in first quarter

Getty Images

The Ravens punted to open Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but their offense found better footing on their second possession.

Lamar Jackson hooked up with tight end Mark Andrews four times during the 69-yard drive, including a five-yard shovel pass for a touchdown that provided the first points of Sunday’s game. Justin Tucker‘s extra point put the Ravens up 7-0 with just over four minutes to play in the first quarter.

Andrews had 39 yards overall on the drive and Jackson also had a 12-yard completion to fullback Patrick Ricard. Running back J.K. Dobbins got his first carries of the season and picked up eight yards on two attempts.

The Patriots picked up a first down on a pass to DeVante Parker, but Patrick Queen sacked Mac Jones to force a punt on the first New England possession.