Lamar Jackson sparks Ravens to 37-26 win over Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns in each of the first two weeks of the regular season and he went even further in New England on Sunday.

Jackson threw for four scores and then ran for a touchdown with three minutes left to play in the fourth quarter to put the Ravens in front of the Patriots 37-26. A rare missed extra point by Justin Tucker stopped the Ravens from extending their lead to 12 points, but a Marcus Peters interception ended any remaining drama.

The win moves the Ravens to 2-1 on the year and they’ll return home for another big AFC game against the Bills next weekend.

If Jackson remains in a groove, they’ll have a good chance of getting a win. The quarterback threw a pair of touchdowns to tight end Mark Andrews in the first half and then hit Devin Duvernay and John Oliver for scores after the break. The Ravens could not shake the Patriots, however, and a Rashod Bateman fumble set the home team up in Ravens territory with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

There would be no late collapse from the Ravens this weekend, however.

The Patriots drove to Baltimore’s 10-yard-line, but Mac Jones threw a ball up for grabs while moving backward in the pocket and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey picked it off in the end zone. The Patriots forced a punt on the ensuing drive, but Nelson Agholor lost a fumble to set up Jackson’s rushing score.

Jackson was 18-of-29 for 218 yards and he ran eight times for 110 yards. Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards, Justice Hill ran eight times for 60 yards, and running back J.K. Dobbins had 40 yards from scrimmage in his first game since tearing his ACL last summer. The Ravens did lose left tackle Patrick Mekari to an ankle injury, so getting Ronnie Stanley back sooner rather than later would be a welcome development in Baltimore.

The Patriots offense put off 449 yards for a new season high, but four turnovers meant that there wasn’t nearly enough to show for it. Jones threw three picks overall, which helped negate any positives from DeVante Parker breaking out with 156 yards on five catches or the Rhamondre Stevenson/Damien Harris combo producing 114 yards on 23 carries. Jones also appeared to hurt his left leg on the final interception, so that will bear watching in postgame and over the coming days.

They’ll travel to Green Bay next Sunday and they’ll need to be a lot cleaner if they’re going to avoid a 1-3 start for the second straight season.

44 responses to “Lamar Jackson sparks Ravens to 37-26 win over Patriots

  2. Lamar is a beast. Worth every dollar of whatever he’ll get.

    As for the Patriots I don’t know what the word is for anti-clutch but that’s them. Literally everything that could go wrong does.

  3. The Pats had a winnable game through three quarters, but Mac’s poor decision making killed them.

  4. That was a dud by Jones in a good matchup. I still think everyone js a little bit dramatic about how bad NE is but he was not good vs Baltimore

  7. Defense couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson and the offense never really got going in the second half plus I don’t think Mac Jones is going to be healthy for the Packers game. Not a good sign for this season especially with the Packers coming up next week.

  9. I received a number of downvotes earlier by saying the Pats are a bottom third team. I can understand why…they’re clearly a bottom QUARTER team. New England fans would be wise to stop assuming the Jets games are “automatic wins” because New York appears far hungrier than New England so far. Amazing how quickly and sharply New England has faded after Tom left. LOL

  10. Does Mac Jones look like a franchise QB? Waiting for the excuses from TB6. Whinebaugh must have a blue print for Mac lol.

  11. Remember when peope actually thought Mac Jones was a better QB than Tua? LOL.

    Enjoy third place, Pats fans.

  12. The game was there to win the Pat’s have to stop shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers.

  13. Chalk up another loss to yesteryear’s team. They like to lose just like their toxic fan base.

  14. edelmanfanclub says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:15 pm
    That was a dud by Jones in a good matchup. I still think everyone js a little bit dramatic about how bad NE is but he was not good vs Baltimore

    ——————————-

    The delusion from New England fans is hilarious. Your team sucks, especially the QB. Get used to it. LOL

  15. touchback6 says:
    September 7, 2022 at 9:29 am
    Miami still not knowing what to practice. Love the approach from BB.
    Steals a game from Miami on the road early, confuses Pitt and Balt, while adding a layer of an offense for Mac to use.
    Mac is the OC.
    BB is doing it right under the media’s noses and they can’t figure it out

    ——-

    Well at least he had one game right

  17. Jackson getting it done both on the ground and in the air at an MVP level. But the Ravens defense is not very good right now.

  19. clubpiscopo says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    Remember when peope actually thought Mac Jones was a better QB than Tua? LOL.

    Enjoy third place, Pats fans.

    ————————

    Third place? I am not convinced they are capable of beating the Jets. Mac Jones is terrible. Look at how many turnovers he’s had since mid-December of 2021. Clearly he’s nothing more than a backup QB in the NFL, regardless of how many trolls alleged he was going to be great.

  21. Patriots will start winning again when and if they get rid of Mac Jones. Dude is terrible and is a INT machine. Good thing for Pats they aren’t going to win more than 3 or 4 games this year so they can get a real QB in next years draft.

  22. As a pats fan I would like this to be a losing season and possible a top ten draft pick which BB will totally blow on some dude from tractor tech U … n all that free agent cash will only attract trash as why would anyone of any quality want to come here during the five year re-build ??? .. least we all had the Brady years as the universe now recalibrates n seems the chess against the checkers is turning out to be a mess.

  23. Time for BB to bench Jones since he’s absolutely terrible. But who will they put in? Ooops, they have nobody. At all.

  27. This is just BB playing chess instead of checkers. He wants to lose all these games so he can get a higher draft pick and replace Mac. He’s such a mastermind.

  28. Now do you believe Mac Jones is a bust? Don’t have the luxury of throwing to wide open Bama receivers. Bill you are still terrible in the draft. Thank God for free agency.

  29. riggedkangaroocourt says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    This kitchen to hot for Touchback6! Mac Jones flopped like Vlade Divac

    ————————-

    I’ll assume he’s still asking his mommy for more Bb posters to hang in his bedroom. That kid is blind to say the least (and that’s putting it politely).

  30. Jackson has been flawless this year. The Raven defense is the issue. Their pass defense is atrocious. It’s even worse than under Martindale, which is saying something.

  35. Kraft needs to fire Belichick at the end of the season. The game has passed him by. He cannot win without an offensive coordinator, and he cannot win with any quarterback. Enough with the excuses and free passes.

  36. Oh this was sweet! What a win for the good guys! Enjoy the crow Boston! It’s what for dinner! Hah cheers!

  42. Really liked a lot of what the Patriots did on offence today, but turnovers killed them. Mac has lots to clean up

  43. Hope the kid is all right but it’s not too early to say Mac Jones isn’t very good. At least if you are a team looking for a long term QB. That’s 3 games in a row where he’s been terrible and you can even go all the way back to last season for that. The arm isn’t there. He can’t make plays with his arm and you have to do that in today’s game.

    And don’t think for a second that Bill Belichick isn’t paying attention to what he’s seeing from his quarterback and it’s not good.

    The Patriots are now finding out what it’s like to be every other team searching for that guy. It’s not that easy.

  44. Brady takes over at starter…team wins the Super Bowl (but the argument could be made that the defense carried them). Year 2 with Brady now the full starter…9-7 and no playoffs. Give it time. Brady was all world. BB will make it work.

