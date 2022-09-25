Mac Jones carried to locker room in pain at end of loss to Ravens

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future.

Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit while throwing a pass that Marcus Peters picked off. The Ravens would run out the clock on their 37-26 win from there and photos from the game show members of the Patriots carrying Jones from the sideline to the locker room while he screamed in pain.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t provide an update on Jones’ condition during his postgame press conference.

Jones is backed up by Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. The Patriots will be in Green Bay next weekend.