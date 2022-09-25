Mac Jones carried to locker room in pain at end of loss to Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future.

Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit while throwing a pass that Marcus Peters picked off. The Ravens would run out the clock on their 37-26 win from there and photos from the game show members of the Patriots carrying Jones from the sideline to the locker room while he screamed in pain.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t provide an update on Jones’ condition during his postgame press conference.

Jones is backed up by Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. The Patriots will be in Green Bay next weekend.

23 responses to “Mac Jones carried to locker room in pain at end of loss to Ravens

  2. The Bailey Zappe era begins! We’ll see how fast TB6 anoints him the second coming of Brady like he did with Stidham and Mac. Franchise QBs don’t make mistakes like Mac does. He’s loose with the ball. Chess instead of checkers anyone?

  3. Even though Jones is not very good and not the franchise QB for the Pats, I do wish him a quick recovery. Hate to see any player get hurt.

  4. High ankle sprain probably.

    The idea of Hoyer and Zappe starting an NFL regular season game for an NFL team. Lol

  6. Kids a baller. I think they need to just open the playbook a tad more and let this kids future play out on his own terms instead of NE playing conservative. Just my thoughts….

  9. So, you delusional Patriots fans still don’t think Belichick is getting fired at the end of the season? He deserves it.

  14. Still not better then Lance trolls! Lance will be back better then ever and you ask why because he is a superior athlete and person!

  16. I honestly feel the NFL needs these players in camp earlier in the summer, more springtime workouts, and bring back the 4th preseason game. The players are getting softer and if your making an average of a million dollars a YEAR ….it’s a FULL TIME job.

  17. No need to worry cause pats still got belichick and we all know he’s the primary reason for all the success. QB spot is interchangeable, Pennington or Brady or Stidham or Jones, the winning will jist keep rolling along.

  19. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    September 25, 2022 at 5:07 pm

    I honestly feel the NFL needs these players in camp earlier in the summer, more springtime workouts, and bring back the 4th preseason game. The players are getting softer and if your making an average of a million dollars a YEAR ….it’s a FULL TIME job.

    ——–

    Ha ha. The teams CAN’T bring them in earlier, give them extra workouts, bring back the 4th preseason game, or anything else because the players’ union fought hard to eliminate them. They gave other demands specifically to make sure they got a lighter workload.

    “Remember, you wanted this.”

  20. That is not possible. I’ve been told many times he is the best player to ever wear a uniform.

