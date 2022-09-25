Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith trade touchdowns

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota celebrated like he scored a touchdown after a one-yard run at the end of the first Falcons possession on Sunday, but officials ruled that he was down short of the end zone.

Mariota’s head coach disagreed and Arthur Smith’s challenge was successful. Officials ruled that Mariota had a touchdown run and the Falcons moved ahead of the Seahawks 7-3 with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

Mariota was 3-of-4 for 57 yards during the drive and two of the completions were to tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts’ sluggish production in the first two weeks led to questions about how he’s feeling about his role, but it looks like he’ll be a bigger part of things on Sunday.

The Seahawks drove for a field goal to open the game and then answered the Falcons touchdown with one of his own. Geno Smith hit tight end Will Dissly for an 18-yard strike and the Seahawks quarterback is now 7-of-8 for 93 yards.

It’s now 10-7 Seahawks with just over four minutes left in the opening quarter.