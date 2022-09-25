Michael Thomas heads to training room with foot injury; Jarvis Landry also questionable to return

Getty Images

Saints receiver Michael Thomas left the game in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. He went into the injury tent and eventually headed to the training room for evaluation.

The Saints list him as questionable to return.

He missed most of the past two seasons with an ankle injury, which required two surgeries.

Thomas has five catches for 49 yards.

The Saints also are without receiver Jarvis Landry. He is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Rookie Chris Olave has his first 100-yard receiving day with eight receptions for 109 yards.

The Saints trail the Panthers 22-7 late in the fourth quarter.