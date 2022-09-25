Nathaniel Hackett requested help, got Jerry Rosburg

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT
USA Today Sports

To his credit, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett knew that he needed help in making good decisions and making them more quickly. After a Week Two win over the Texans — a win that felt like a loss — Hackett asked for it.

That’s how the process of hiring retired assistant Jerry Rosburg got started. Hackett told G.M. George Paton that Hackett needed assistance. Paton approved it and, more importantly, ownership didn’t hesitate to add another assistant to a 25-man coaching staff.

They identified Jerry Rosburg as the potential addition on Monday. He attended practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and the arrangement was finalized on Friday.

Rosburg’s assistance won’t be limited to game days. Rosburg will work with Hackett during the week with different scenarios, aimed at getting Hackett to make a quick decision, and the right decision.

That was the problem with the fateful decision to try a 64-yard field goal at the end of the Week One loss to the Seahawks. Hackett made a timely decision. He just made the wrong decision.

Rosburg will now help him make the right decisions. If it works, we’ll never hear about it. If it doesn’t, it will only be worse for the first-year coach who possibly won’t earn a second one.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Nathaniel Hackett requested help, got Jerry Rosburg

  1. A 25 man coaching staff is ridiculous.
    That means that each and every individual starter on both sides of the ball in effect can have their own individual coach.

  2. Hackett didn’t make a timely decision against the Seahawks. A timely decision would have been to call timeout as soon as the third down play was over to discuss the plan(and get talked out of 64 yard field goal attempt)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.