NFLPA wants an investigation of the decision to allow Tua Tagovailoa to return

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins scored a major upset on Sunday, with the assistance of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL Players Association wants to know whether Tua should have been kept out of the game.

PFT has confirmed that the union has exercised its right to initiate an investigation of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return.

Tagovailoa struck his head against the turf in the first half, after being shoved to the ground. He wobbled after he got to his feet. The training staff took him straight to the locker room.

Somewhat surprisingly, he returned after halftime.

The NFL provided the following explanation to PFT during the game.

“I can confirm that the concussion protocol was followed, including a locker room exam,” NFL spokesperson Megan Grant said via email. “These decisions, as you know, are made by a team physician and an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant.”

The concussion protocol provides that, “[i]f the team physician, in consultation with the sideline UNC, determines the instability to be neurologically caused, the player is designated a ‘No-Go’ and may not return to play.”

In this case, it was obviously determined that the instability was not caused by head trauma. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media tweeted during the game, and Tua himself afterward, blamed the instability on a back injury that had not been previously disclosed by the team.

Here’s the real question. How do the doctors determine that the instability was caused by something other than a concussion? The player, who wants to keep playing, will be inclined to attribute anything like that to anything other than a head injury. Surely, the process requires something more than that.

We’ve asked the league that question. We have not yet gotten a response.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “NFLPA wants an investigation of the decision to allow Tua Tagovailoa to return

  2. They stated he was cleared by an independent doctor. Not sure what else you need. He seemed with it out there after halftime. Sometimes you just get your bell rung. Of course this would be the article Florio authors. He loves to hate on the organization.

  10. Not uncommon with QBs. They are always cleared the following week as well. Remember Wilson pushing off the blue tent and walking away. QBs are held to a different standard.

  11. So you are question the UNC, I know you are lawyer but are you a doctor too??? Nice speculation, cause your hot take is straight trash, keep hating Miami.

  12. 60ftlesbianoctopus says:
    September 25, 2022 at 5:41 pm
    One of many questionable calls by the officiating crew in Miami’s upset.

    __________________________________________________________

    Salty much?

  14. The radio call from very early in the game mentioned that Tua appeared to injure his back during a failed sneak into the end zone, because he was walking gingerly and stretching his back between plays. He did not cause an injury time out or miss any plays, so I don’t think there was any requirement for the team to “disclose” anything during the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.