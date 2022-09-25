Packers’ defense wins the battle of Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

It was a matchup of two legendary quarterbacks, but it was not an offensive explosion.

The Packers beat the Buccaneers 14-12 on a day when Aaron Rodgers didn’t do a lot, but Tom Brady did even less.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception and one sack. Those are decent numbers, but the two touchdowns were on the Packers’ first two possessions, and after that it was all the Bucs’ defense shutting down the Packers’ offense.

But the Packers’ defense did an even better job against Brady and the Bucs’ offense. The Bucs didn’t score their first touchdown of the game until just 14 seconds were left in the fourth quarter, and after the Bucs got a delay of game before the two-point conversion, Brady threw incomplete and the Packers’ defense preserved the win.

With the Packers’ win, both teams are now 2-1 and in good shape in the playoff race. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if these teams meet again in the playoffs — and if this game turns out to be the reason the January rematch is on the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field, and not sunny Tampa.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Packers’ defense wins the battle of Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady

  1. Looks like Tommy is going to improve on his 20th ranked passer rating and 25th ranking in yards in the league. What a GOAT! 😂

  5. If not for the Green Bay defense getting two turnovers in the first half they lose this game. Bucs definitely missed Evans, Godwin, and Jones. Aaron Rodgers did nothing outside of those 2 opening drives. Brady looked flustered all day except the last drive. Good defensive battle. Both of these teams should probably be in the win column next week unfortunately because I cannot see Packers losing to the Pats or the Bucs losing to the Chiefs.

  6. Mas tequila! says:
    September 25, 2022 at 7:27 pm
    I’m told Rodgers can’t beat good teams??

    //////////////

    News flash, the Bucs are not a good team. Now Rodgers had an opportunity to beat a good team this year but the Vikings stomped the pack.

  10. Packers played better than the final score would indicate. Expect a rematch some point in the playoffs should be fun.

  11. Given Brady was throwing to guys off the street, this game should not have been close. Todd Bowles owns Rodgers.

  12. The Detroit Lions will EASILY beat the gb packers, TWICE!!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  13. Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. You can’t convince me otherwise, I don’t care what anyone says about some team achievement like rings.

  15. Packer defense will have to carry this team in most games. If the GB running game is shut down Rodgers has few downfield weapons at this point.

  16. What I said before the season of why I have the Packers winning the Super Bowl. He lost Adams, but that defense got stronger, and defense wins championships. We’ll see what’s up the rest of the season, but I think I’m right.

  18. It’s funny after all the hype about Rodgers and Brady, this ended up being the lowest scoring game of the day.

  19. Can wait for the bears and vikings fans tell us how the officials give green bay all the calls.

  20. GoodellMustGo says:
    September 25, 2022 at 7:26 pm
    Looks like Tommy is going to improve on his 20th ranked passer rating and 25th ranking in yards in the league. What a GOAT! 😂

    1219Rate This
    —————————————————————————————–
    Better than your boy Manning still.

  21. Brady definitely looked like he was thinking “Retirement might not be all that bad” a few times today.

  24. patsfan1818 says:
    September 25, 2022 at 7:40 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    September 25, 2022 at 7:26 pm
    Looks like Tommy is going to improve on his 20th ranked passer rating and 25th ranking in yards in the league. What a GOAT! 😂

    1219Rate This
    —————————————————————————————–
    Better than your boy Manning still.

    ——
    You mean the Peyton Manning that completely owns Tommy in the playoffs. 3-1 in AFC Championship games. Or did you mean the other Manning who beat Tommy twice in Super bowls? 🙂

  25. Calvin Hobbes says:
    September 25, 2022 at 7:33 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. You can’t convince me otherwise, I don’t care what anyone says about some team achievement like rings.
    —-
    And when Brady ever won a ring where he was the reason they won and not his teammates and kicker being great or making epic plays like Malcolm Butler did? I am sure that has never happened.

    Gimme Rodgers over Tommy anyday if I needed my QB to win a game.

  26. That was an ugly game from both teams. TB12 looks pretty old today but a lot of guys were out so its not all on him. GB shouldn’t be too hyped about this win it was pretty bad the score doesn’t reflect the real game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.