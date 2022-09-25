Panthers have 101 yards of offense, lead Saints 13-0 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT
The Panthers had only 101 yards in the first half. They have a 13-0 lead on the Saints at halftime.

Frankie Luvu stripped Alvin Kamara of the ball, ripping it out of his arms. Marquis Haynes Sr. picked it up and ran 44-yards for a touchdown.

The Panthers also have gotten field goals of 45 and 48 yards from Eddy Pineiro to complete scoring drives of 40 and 52 yards.

The Panthers are only 1-of-6 on third down, and Baker Mayfield is 7-of-13 for 44 yards.

The Saints have 162 yards of offense but crossed midfield only twice in six possessions.

Wil Lutz had a 30-yard field goal attempt blocked by Harry Anderson with 27 seconds remaining in the first half.

Winston is 9-of-17 for 112 yards.

1 responses to “Panthers have 101 yards of offense, lead Saints 13-0 at halftime

  1. Saints’ receivers has GOT TO BE tired of doing their job getting open for a qb that struggles with accuracy!
    Start Dalton 2nd half OR concede to lose before the half is even over…

