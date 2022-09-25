Patriots are expected to be without Jakobi Meyers

Getty Images

Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots in targets with 13 passes thrown his way last Sunday, but it looks like Mac Jones will have to find other places to go with the ball against the Ravens.

Meyers has been battling a knee injury this week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is not expected to play on Sunday afternoon. It would be the first game that the wide receiver has missed since the 2020 season.

Meyers leads the Patriots with 13 catches and 150 yards through the first two weeks. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor has nine catches and no other members of the team have more than four catches thus far this season.

DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey join Agholor as the other wideouts in New England.