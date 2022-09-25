Quandre Diggs active for Seahawks, Bryan Edwards inactive for Falcons

Getty Images

There was only one player on either the Falcons or Seahawks who was listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game and Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs will be in the lineup.

Diggs was dealing with a knee injury this week, but he moved to full practice on Friday and the team kept him on the active roster for their third game of the season.

Defensive end Shelby Harris was ruled out with a glute injury on Friday. Safety Joey Blount and cornerback Justin Coleman are both inactive after being listed as doubtful to play. Cornerback Sidney Jones, cornerback Artie Burns, tackle Jake Curhan, and wide receiver Dareke Young are also out on Sunday.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards is a healthy scratch for the Falcons. Edwards started in Week One, but has caught just one pass so far this season.

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson was the only player ruled out ahead of the game. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, linebacker Quinton Bell, and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson are the other inactives.