Quinnen Williams gets into it with assistant coach, Garrett Wilson heads to locker room

The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline.

CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.

It hasn’t been the best half for the Jets defense. The Bengals have rolled up 222 yards with just under eight minutes to play in the first half and the Jets have not sacked Joe Burrow once after Cincinnati allowed 13 sacks in the first two weeks.

They extended their lead to 17-6 on an Evan McPherson field goal after the outburst on the sideline. Things took another turn for the worse for the Jets a few minutes later when wide receiver Garrett Wilson went to the locker room after a shot from Jesse Bates at the end of a 13-yard gain.

The Jets call Wilson questionable to return with a rib injury.