Ravens lead Patriots 14-13 at halftime

The Ravens got their first points of the game on a Lamar Jackson pass to tight end Mark Andrews and they went back to that well for another score just before halftime.

Andrews went over a Patriots defender to reel in a 14-yard pass from Jackson with 30 seconds left to play in the first half. Justin Tucker came in for an extra point that put the Ravens up 14-10, but the Patriots were able to rally for a Nick Folk field goal attempt before time expired.

Folk nailed a 50-yarder after Nelson Agholor got out of bounds with a second to play, so it is now 14-13 at the break.

Jackson is 10-of-15 for 99 yards and has thrown an interception to Jonathan Jones in addition to his two scoring passes. The Patriots got the ball on the Ravens’ 32-yard-line after that pick and Mac Jones ran for the first touchdown of his NFL career a short time later to give the Patriots a short-lived 10-7 lead at home.

Jones is 10-of-13 for 143 yards. Wide receiver DeVante Parker has done the most damage through the air with two catches for 71 yards and the Patriots have managed to produce despite the absence of leading receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Andrews has five catches for 55 yards and the Patriots will have to find a better answer for him in the red zone in the second half to keep the duo from piling up even more points.