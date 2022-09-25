Ravens up 28-20 after two third quarter touchdowns

Getty Images

Devin Duvernay gave the Ravens fantastic field position with a long punt return in the third quarter and he got to finish off the drive in the end zone.

Lamar Jackson hit Duvernay for a four-yard score with 4:41 left to play in the third quarter and the Ravens are up 28-20 on the Patriots after Justin Tucker‘s extra point. Duvernay had returned a Jake Bailey punt 43 yards to give the Ravens the ball on New England’s 44-yard-line to start the possession.

Jackson used his feet to cover most of the remaining yardage. He ran for 38 yards to set the Ravens up in prime scoring position and the toss to Duvernay was his fourth touchdown pass of the day.

He’s now up to 10 scoring passes on the season and he’s doing it behind a fourth-string left tackle at the moment. Patrick Mekari, who replaced Ja'Wuan James as the stand-in for Ronnie Stanley, left the game with an ankle injury and rookie Daniel Faalele is now manning the position.

That shuffling hasn’t hurt the offense much and the Patriots will need to find a way to keep the Ravens from padding their lead if they want to avoid their second loss of the year.