Report: Patriots fear ligament and/or tendon damage for Mac Jones

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones needed to be carried to the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He appeared in a lot of pain.

A report soon after the game indicated X-rays of Jones’ left ankle were negative.

But Mike Giardi of NFL Media now reports the Patriots fear Jones has “tendon and/or ligament damage” in his ankle, which X-rays wouldn’t show.

Jones will undergo further medical testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

He was 22-of-32 for 321 yards and three interceptions on Sunday. The third of his picks came on the same play that led to his ankle injury, which was the Patriots’ final offensive play with 1:55 remaining.

It is the second time in three weeks Jones has dealt with an injury during a game. He had back spasms in the Patriots’ season opener against the Dolphins. Sunday’s injury, though, looks like it is more serious.