Report: Patriots fear ligament and/or tendon damage for Mac Jones

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones needed to be carried to the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He appeared in a lot of pain.

A report soon after the game indicated X-rays of Jones’ left ankle were negative.

But Mike Giardi of NFL Media now reports the Patriots fear Jones has “tendon and/or ligament damage” in his ankle, which X-rays wouldn’t show.

Jones will undergo further medical testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

He was 22-of-32 for 321 yards and three interceptions on Sunday. The third of his picks came on the same play that led to his ankle injury, which was the Patriots’ final offensive play with 1:55 remaining.

It is the second time in three weeks Jones has dealt with an injury during a game. He had back spasms in the Patriots’ season opener against the Dolphins. Sunday’s injury, though, looks like it is more serious.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Report: Patriots fear ligament and/or tendon damage for Mac Jones

  1. You see this guys stats? I think this may be a blessing in disguise if he misses time. He’s got 2 TDs to 5 INTs on the year. He’s the one holding them back. Hoyer may actually make this team competitive.

  5. When some people cheer other teams injuries, the football gods are watching. That being said, I hope this guy gets better fast.

  6. Watch Bailey Whatsisname tear up the league for about 3 games until everyone gets tape on him.
    Happens every time.

  7. When some people cheer other teams injuries, the football gods are watching.
    ——-

    Bills fans are screwed then, nothing but snark from them about the injury on the other article

  8. I’m not looking for the “football gods” wrath, but all the INTs from Macaroni was pretty funny.

  9. Sadly, Mac Jones outplayed Brady and Rodgers today along with Herbert and Derek Carr, amongst many others.

    It’s the horrendous 2 INts that lost the game. That’s how
    bad INTs can be for a qb and a team result.

    Bad decision making in 2 situations, while not good, are not unfixable things.

    Josh Allen had 20 turnovers in his 2nd year.

  10. Unlike Beantown Troll, I would never, will never, revel in another team’s athlete’s injury. I hope Jones recovers fully and quickly from this injury.

  11. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    September 25, 2022 at 7:10 pm
    Bailey Zappe is about to take over the league
    ——-
    Lol

  12. patsfan4lifedynasty says:

    Bailey Zappe is about to take over the league.

    *********************************

    In August you were telling us Mac Jones was going to take over the league. Which is it?

  13. Pats are just playing for pride now with Mac Jones out. Get the Packers and Lions back to back and I don’t see them beating either of them.

  15. Shame. I’m with simms. SF has a SB in their future if they drafted Mac. Patriots will really be lost without Jones.

  16. That looked bad when it happened. Hope for the best for Mac – he seems like a really good dude, and injuries are always a drag.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.