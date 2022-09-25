Report: Pregame workout to determine Josh Jacobs’ availability

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs made it to Nashville, but no one’s guaranteeing he’ll make it into Sunday’s lineup.

Jacobs missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of an illness that also caused the Raiders to leave him behind when they flew to Tennessee on Friday. Jacobs was cleared to fly on Saturday to join the team, which suggests that the team believes he can play but there’s reportedly still some doubt on their end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jacobs will work out before Sunday’s game against the Titans and the Raiders will determine his status after seeing how he does in that session.

Jacobs has 29 carries for 126 yards through the first two games of the season. The team’s other running backs have four carries between them, so Jacobs’ absence would lead to a major change in roles in the Vegas backfield.