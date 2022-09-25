Report: X-rays on Mac Jones’ ankle negative

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones got hurt on New England’s final offensive play on Sunday and the team did not have any update on his condition after the 37-26 loss was in the books.

There is an update from outside the organization, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Jones’ left ankle were negative.

Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field and then got carried to the locker room by other members of the team. He will continue to be evaluated, although history says the Patriots won’t share much information until they’re required to submit an injury report on Wednesday.

Jones was 22-of-32 for 321 yards and three interceptions on Sunday. The third of them came on the same play that led to his ankle injury.