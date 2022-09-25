Report: Zach Wilson is expected to be cleared ahead of Week 4

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has said that the earliest quarterback Zach Wilson could be cleared to return to action is for their Week 4 game against the Steelers, so the coming week is a big one for him.

It looks like it will be a positive one as well. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson’s knee has recovered well and that he is expected to be fully cleared by doctors during his next evaluation.

Throughout Wilson’s recovery from surgery, Saleh has said that he will be the quarterback once he’s cleared. He reiterated that this week in response to questions about what the team would do if Joe Flacco lights up the Bengals in a win on Sunday.

Flacco has gone 63-of-103 for 616 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in the first two weeks of the season.