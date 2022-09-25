Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans

Getty Images

The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.

Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that, for now, the status quo remains in place.

“I’m not aware of any change yet,” Rosenhaus said. “But you know what my thoughts have been about this all along.”

Rosenhaus has said he believes Gronk will play again, even though Gronk repeatedly has said he’s done. If the Buccaneers continue to not generate much offense, quarterback Tom Brady will surely be more aggressive with his efforts to get Gronk to play.