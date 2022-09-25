Robert Saleh confirms Jets expect Zach Wilson to be cleared this week

Getty Images

Before the Jets lost to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, a report indicated that the team expects quarterback Zach Wilson to be cleared to return from his knee injury when he meets with doctors this week.

After the 27-12 loss wrapped up, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that is the case. Saleh said he wouldn’t discuss Wilson’s status for Week Four until that clearance actually comes, but he has said several times that Wilson will return to the lineup once he is medically cleared.

Joe Flacco has been starting in Wilson’s place and he wasn’t able to recapture the magic he showed in last Sunday’s comeback win over the Browns. Flacco was 28-of-52 for 285 yards while throwing two interceptions, losing two fumbles, and being sacked four times.

The Jets face the Steelers in Week Four and there should be word about Wilson’s official status for that game in the coming days.