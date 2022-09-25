Seahawks up 20-17 on Falcons at halftime

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was succinct this week when he was asked what needs to change about the team’s play.

Smith said the Seahawks need to score more points and the first half of Sunday’s game against the Falcons has gone pretty well in that regard. Smith threw touchdowns to Will Dissly and DK Metcalf and the Seahawks posted 20 points, which is more than they managed in either of their first two games of the year.

The problem for the Seahawks is that the Falcons also found offensive success through the first 30 minutes of action. Marcus Mariota and Cordarrelle Patterson each ran for touchdowns and their lead is just 20-17 at halftime

Mariota is 8-of-14 for 183 yards through the air with tight end Kyle Pitts accounting for four catches for 82 yards. He only had four catches for 38 yards in the first two weeks, so that’s a positive development for the 2021 first-round pick.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this week that the Seahawks don’t need to hold Smith back and that they should give him more opportunities. The first half saw Smith go 18-of-25 for 218 yards and featured a fourth down completion to Marquise Goodwin , so that approach looks like a good one for the home team thus far.