Sunday Night Football: Broncos do just enough to eek out 11-10 win over 49ers

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2022, 11:34 PM EDT
Broncos punter Corliss Waitman and 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky combined for 17 punts and 838 yards. The two offenses combined for 528 yards on 122 plays.

It was that kind of night.

Denver finally put together a touchdown drive on its 12th possession, going 80 yards in 12 plays to take an 11-10 lead with 4:10 remaining. Melvin Gordon‘s 1-yard run turned out to be the game-winner.

The one-point win left the Broncos with plenty of questions but with a 2-1 record, tying the Chiefs atop the AFC West. Denver has scored 43 points in three games. The 49ers fell to 1-2.

The 49ers had three turnovers, including Jeff Wilson‘s fumble with 1:05 remaining, and they went 1-for-10 on third down.

They were 0-for-9 on third down until a 5-yard completion to Jauan Jennings on third-and-two at their own 32 with 2:49 left. Two plays, later, though, Jimmy Garoppolo tried to hit Deebo Samuel in heavy traffic, and Kareem Jackson tipped it and Jonas Griffith intercepted it.

Garoppolo went 7-of-10 for 84 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. He finished 18-of-29 for 211 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Garoppolo also took a safety, running out of the end zone with Mike Purcell bearing down on him, and lost a fumble.

The Broncos had their own problems on offense, gaining 261 yards.

Russell Wilson went 20-of-33 for 184 yards and ran for 17 yards on six carries.

13 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Broncos do just enough to eek out 11-10 win over 49ers

  2. Good game Denver, it was a day for ugly wins.

    I think every criticism levied at Jimmy G or Shanahan were highlighted today. From the miscues to the play calling -respectively. Still a long season but this one hurts considering our opponent next week.

    Wilson can add another notch to his belt, he has owned this team the majority of his career.

    Go Niners

  6. Russ may be past his prime but until he gets an NFL caliber coach who knows what he has left.

  8. I guess we owe Coach Hackett an apology. It seems he belongs in the GOAT coach conversation after all.

  10. Both these teams were playing to each other’s level. Is it just me or do the Broncos mirror the Seahawks with Russ? He’s no savior like Manning that’s for sure. Hopefully this is good for his ego and “legacy”.

  12. It’s play like this that made people want to move from garapollo to Lance. Unfortunately we’ll have to wait till next year to see what’s he got.
    Stop saying that niners chances went up with Jimmy

  13. My Friend who is a Lions fan told me that when Jimmy G ran out of the end zone, it made him smile just a little bit. And the Niners lost Trent Williams on the same play. Brutal.

