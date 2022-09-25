Titans hold on to beat Raiders 24-22

Getty Images

The Raiders nearly completed their comeback attempt against the Titans. But in the end, Tennessee’s defense batted away quarterback Derek Carr‘s pass on the two-point conversion attempt and held on for the team’s first victory of the season.

Las Vegas converted fourth-and-15 from their own 27-yard line with a 48-yard deep pass from Carr to receiver Mack Hollins. The Raiders then had their drive extended with a defensive holding penalty on fourth-and-10 from the Tennessee 14.

The club finally scored on fourth-and-goal from the 9 when Hollins elevated to catch a pass in the end zone. But Carr was looking for tight end Darren Waller for the two-point conversion and didn’t get it.

Daniel Carlson’s onside kick attempt failed, sealing Tennessee’s victory.

The Titans got off to a hot start offensively, scoring touchdowns on each of their first three drives. But Las Vegas’ defense tightened up from there.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was intercepted on Tennessee’s first drive of the third quarter. Then receiver Treylon Burks dropped a fourth-down pass that would have moved the chains early in the fourth quarter. Two punts gave the Raiders the opportunity to tie the game.

Tannehill finished 19-of-27 passing for 264 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Derrick Henry had 20 carries for 85 yards along with five catches for 58 yards.

Carr was 26-of-44 for 303 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Hollins finished with eight catches for 258 yards while Davante Adams had five catches for 36 yards with a TD.

Las Vegas was just 1-of-12 on third down.

Now at 0-3, the Raiders will try for their first win of the Josh McDaniels era against the Broncos next week.

The 1-2 Titans are on the road to face the 1-1-1 Colts in Week Four.