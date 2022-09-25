Titans lead Raiders 24-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Titans and Raiders both entered Sunday needing a win.

But Tennessee has gotten the best of the matchup early on and leads Las Vegas 24-10 at halftime.

Tennessee’s offense scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives. Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, it’s the first time the Titans have done that since Dec. 20, 2020 when they did it against the Lions.

The Raiders hadn’t allowed touchdowns on their first three rives since losing to the Rams 52-0 in November 2014.

The drives weren’t cheap either, as Tennessee went 75, 75, and 79 yards.

The Titans finally punted on their fourth possession, but the Raiders weren’t able to do anything with it as Derek Carr was sacked on third down.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had an excellent first half, completing 14-of-17 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown. Plus, he put a QB sneak in for a touchdown.

Running back Derrick Henry had 11 carries for 64 yards with a TD, plus three catches for 42 yards. Receiver Robert Woods leads the way with four catches for 85 yards, including a 41-yard catch that set up a score.

On the other side, quarterback Derek Carr is 11-of-15 passing for 108 yards with a touchdown. Davante Adams was on the receiving end of the touchdown and has three catches for 26 yards.