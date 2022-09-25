Trevor Lawrence throws three touchdowns as Jaguars blow out Chargers 38-10

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert played Sunday, but receiver Keenan Allen, center Corey Linsley, cornerback J.C. Jackson and tight end Donald Parham Jr. didn’t. Edge rusher Joey Bosa left in the first quarter and didn’t return, and left tackle Rashawn Slater left on the first possession of the second half.

So, Herbert, playing at less than 100 percent, and the banged-up Chargers never had a real chance against a much-improved Jaguars team.

The Jaguars routed the Chargers 38-10. Jacksonville improved to 2-1 and sits alone atop the AFC South, while the Chargers fell to 1-2.

Trevor Lawrence completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He had scoring tosses of 14 yards to Zay Jones, 4 yards to Christian Kirk and 11 yards to Marvin Jones Jr. Zay Jones caught 10 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

James Robinson ran for 100 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown, on 17 carries.

The Jaguars gained 413 yards, though they went only 3-of-6 in the red zone.

Herbert, who has fractured rib cartilage, went 25-of-45 for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

  1. Urban Meyer should never be exiled to a remote island after seeing what Lawrence looks like this year.

  3. It’s great having Staley coach in the AFC West. He is the new Todd Haley…. A hard head who thinks he is never wrong but often is. Leaving his franchise quarterback out there to get killed and a blowout is just ridiculous. As a Chiefs fan I’m worried the chargers will pick up Sean Payton as soon as possible

  5. Herbert’s stats don’t look awful but a large chunk of those came once the game was out of hand. Had like one good drive when they were still in the game.

  9. But…but…but I thought Herbert was the best Quarterback in the league. I thought Chargers were the best team. I thought. I thought. I thought. Great job Jags!

  10. Never should have played Herbert Everybody could see he wasn’t 100% but good win for the Jag’s. How awful was Urban last year to ruin the team? New Year not the same Jag’s they looked good on both sides of the field.

  11. For those out there who actually believed Mac Jones is better than Trevor? May have to step back and re-evaluate.

  14. Chargers never had a chance? I thought these preseason champs were supposed to be good enough to overcome days like today against teams like JAX.

