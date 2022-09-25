Tua Tagovailoa felt he hyperextended his back, didn’t suffer head injury

Getty Images

When Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, it didn’t seem like he had a great chance of returning to the game.

Tagovailoa was helped off after a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano and he stumbled after getting up, which is why it came as a surprise when he returned to the game a short time later. Tagovailoa remained in for the duration of the 21-19 win and spent time in his postgame press conference discussing the series of events.

Tagovailoa said he hurt his back on a quarterback sneak earlier in the game and then hurt it again on the hit by Milano before hitting his head.

“On the quarterback sneak, kinda got my legs caught under someone and they were trying to push back,” Tagovailoa said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It felt like I hyperextended my back. On the next play, I hit my back and kinda hurt it. Then I got up and that’s kinda like when I stumbled. For the most part, I’m good. Passed whatever concussion protocol they had.”

Tagovailoa said he felt “uncomfortable” after returning to action and credited adrenaline with helping him play through the pain. He also said his goal now is to get the back right and he’ll have a short week to do so with the Bengals looming on Thursday.