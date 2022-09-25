Tua Tagovailoa heads to training room to be evaluated for a head injury

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is in the training room to be evaluated for a head injury.

The Dolphins quarterback jumped in the air on an 8-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-three at the Miami 21. While he was in the air, Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him backward.

The back of Tagovailoa’s helmet violently bounced off the ground.

He tried to get up and was obviously woozy, with two of his offensive linemen rushing to help steady him.

The team’s medical staff helped him head directly to the training room without a stop in the medical tent. The Dolphins list him as questionable to return.

The Bills were penalized 15 yards for Milano’s roughing the passer penalty.

Teddy Bridgewater has replaced Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins also now have lost right tackle Greg Little to what appears to be a hand injury. Larnel Coleman has replaced Little.

  3. Watching Bridgewater come out a take a few uninspiring snaps shows me that Tua is twice the QB he is. He’s a veteran, he should know to always be ready to play. Good game so far.

  4. These are the scary moments that you hate to see. I don’t know how or why,but Tua is back in the game. I hope that he’s really okay.

