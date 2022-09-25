Tua Tagovailoa returns to game, after obvious wooziness

Getty Images

During the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struck his head on the turf. When he got up, he was woozy and disoriented.

The team took him straight to the locker room for evaluation, bypassing the sideline medical tent. It seemed that he would be done for the day.

As it turns out, he’s back. He re-entered to game on the opening drive of the third quarter.

We’re working to get an explanation as to how and why he was cleared to return. Usually, when a player exhibits the kind of reaction that Tua showed, he’s done for the day — for his own good.