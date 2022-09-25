Tua Tagovailoa returns to game, after obvious wooziness

During the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struck his head on the turf. When he got up, he was woozy and disoriented.

The team took him straight to the locker room for evaluation, bypassing the sideline medical tent. It seemed that he would be done for the day.

As it turns out, he’s back. He re-entered to game on the opening drive of the third quarter.

We’re working to get an explanation as to how and why he was cleared to return. Usually, when a player exhibits the kind of reaction that Tua showed, he’s done for the day — for his own good.

  2. Game is too big for him to be forced out due to a concussion. QBs wear dresses nowadays but have to overcome some injuries …

  3. If Tua is going to be an active QB for a few years – he is definitely going to need to learn how to fall. To me that is hardly a penalty – and when you fall backwards you need to know how to protect your head or do a back roll or something – not let yourself get a whiplash or concussion. Seen this BS let him back into the game happen before – Wilson against the Cards – only he went into the tent and refused to get checked and was allowed back into the game. Tua was either faking stumbling around or should have been definitely put into the protocol. Some NFL official or two – maybe doctor needs to be fined for allowing this to happen

  5. Tua was out on his feet, boxing cares more about their athletes safety then the NFL. It’s pretty sad. Money, money, money…

