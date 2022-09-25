Vikings earn hard-fought win over Lions

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
For most of today’s game, the Lions looked like they had the Vikings beaten. But in the end, the Lions found themselves where they so often do: Coming up short.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a late touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, Jared Goff threw an interception on his final pass, and the Vikings came away with a 28-24 win.

The Vikings’ offense struggled for much of the game, and Dalvin Cook was lost to a shoulder injury. But Cook and Alexander Mattieson both had rushing touchdowns, and two touchdown passes from Cousins, one to Osborn and one to Adam Thielen, were enough.

With D'Andre Swift hobbled, Jamaal Williams carried most of the running game for Detroit, and he played well, scoring two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown continued to look like one of the NFL’s best young wide receivers, and Goff had a solid game throwing the ball before that last-gasp interception.

Ultimately it was the Vikings who won the game to improve to 2-1 and move into a tie with the Bears for first place in the NFC North. And the Lions fell to 1-2 and will look back at this game as one they should have won.

26 responses to “Vikings earn hard-fought win over Lions

  5. Good game. We were a bit lucky on this one. Detroit continues to improve and I like their coach. Dudes got a lot of heart.

  6. Campbell picked the worst of the options at the end of that game he didn’t show confidence in his kicker all game and then he sends him out there for that?

  8. So glad Campbell didn’t go for the 1st down finally.. Vikes have a lot of weapons and they’re better when they have to throw the ball.

  10. Well I’m glad we got the win, but I’m not sure we deserved this one. Felt like we were out played and out coached for the majority of this game, but made a couple of big plays when it mattered most. I’m not sure my heart will be able to take watching Donatell’s defense all year. Can we please get rid of the cover 2 and stop playing so soft?!? We have a long ways to go, but a wins a win.

  12. Lions shut down Jefferson and dared Cousins to beat them by throwing to someone else. He did.

  13. Campbell goes for it when winning in the first half, when they shouldn’t have. Then he chickens out at the end to seal the win. Lions were terrible on third downs.

  15. Man how do you blow double digit leads twice in a game.

    On the bright side Okudah looks great this year. JJ had 16 yds

  16. Ugly win, but the Lions are drastically better than past years. They will be a tough game for a lot of teams.

  17. Vikings fans keep talking about Kirk Cousins comeback wins. He had 3 last year, which was good. But the 4 prior years, he had a total of four 4th Qtr comebacks. He’s not a great comeback QB, and he remains horrible in Prime Time. He’s still a bumslayer. He beat a better Lions team, but it’s still the Lions, and they still have a coach that makes bad decisions.

  22. johnnylarue says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:48 pm
    Vikings fans keep talking about Kirk Cousins comeback wins. He had 3 last year, which was good
    ////
    Also last year, the Vikings defense and kicker blew 8 leads that Cousins had given them.

  23. vikingsvoice says:
    September 25, 2022 at 5:00 pm
    Lions deserved this one
    /////
    Deserved. Lol.

  24. You Vike that?? Terrible collapse by the Lions so sad to see it. They look better but not much really.

  25. Three observations about the Lions after watching that game: (1) they no longer suck; (2) they need a new kicker; and (3) that #24 guy should be in the USFL. As to my favorite team, I’ll defer to everyone else.

