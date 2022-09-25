Vikings earn hard-fought win over Lions

Getty Images

For most of today’s game, the Lions looked like they had the Vikings beaten. But in the end, the Lions found themselves where they so often do: Coming up short.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a late touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, Jared Goff threw an interception on his final pass, and the Vikings came away with a 28-24 win.

The Vikings’ offense struggled for much of the game, and Dalvin Cook was lost to a shoulder injury. But Cook and Alexander Mattieson both had rushing touchdowns, and two touchdown passes from Cousins, one to Osborn and one to Adam Thielen, were enough.

With D'Andre Swift hobbled, Jamaal Williams carried most of the running game for Detroit, and he played well, scoring two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown continued to look like one of the NFL’s best young wide receivers, and Goff had a solid game throwing the ball before that last-gasp interception.

Ultimately it was the Vikings who won the game to improve to 2-1 and move into a tie with the Bears for first place in the NFC North. And the Lions fell to 1-2 and will look back at this game as one they should have won.