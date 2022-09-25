Will Kyle Rudolph make his debut today?

Getty Images

The Buccaneers persuaded tight end Kyle Rudolph to join the team in late July, with a contract that included $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $1.5 million in incentives.

So far, Rudolph has earned none of that money.

Rudolph has been a healthy scratch in each of the two games Tampa Bay has played this year. It’s unknown whether he’ll be active today. Given the various receiver injuries and the suspension of Mike Evans, if Rudolph doesn’t play today, he never will.

Coach Todd Bowles was asked this week whether Rudolph could help the team with its red-zone struggles.

His $1.5 million base salary is fully guaranteed. He could potentially be traded or cut, if the Bucs simply aren’t going to use him.

“I don’t think the tight end issue is the reason we’re having red zone issues,” Bowles said. “We’ve just got to put it together and get in synch and score. And we will — we will — but Kyle [Rudolph] is a good player. Again, the other two play because they play special teams as well. Kyle is going to help us this year — I can’t tell you when, but I know he’s going to help us.”

Again, if it doesn’t happen today, when will it ever happen?