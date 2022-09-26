49ers believe Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos after hurting his ankle and it sounds like the team will have to play without him in the coming weeks as well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Williams likely suffered a high-ankle sprain in the third quarter of the 11-10 loss in Denver. Further tests will be done to confirm that diagnosis and come up with a recovery timetable for the veteran.

Williams was injured on the same play that saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo run out the back of the end zone for a safety.

Fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore stepped in for Williams on Sunday night and the team will likely have to use him more as they wait for Williams to get the green light to return to action.