49ers believe Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain

Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2022, 7:04 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos after hurting his ankle and it sounds like the team will have to play without him in the coming weeks as well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Williams likely suffered a high-ankle sprain in the third quarter of the 11-10 loss in Denver. Further tests will be done to confirm that diagnosis and come up with a recovery timetable for the veteran.

Williams was injured on the same play that saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo run out the back of the end zone for a safety.

Fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore stepped in for Williams on Sunday night and the team will likely have to use him more as they wait for Williams to get the green light to return to action.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.