A.J. Green could miss at least Week 4 with a bone bruise

It sounds like the Cardinals are unlikely to have a key receiver for their Week Four matchup against the Panthers.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that A.J. Green has a bone bruise and could miss at least this week’s game.

Green left Sunday’s loss to the Rams toward the end of the first half after elevating for a pass that ended up incomplete. He landed awkwardly before being tended to by trainers.

In his second season with the Cardinals, Green has caught five passes for 29 yards on 13 targets.

Kingsbury also said that defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence had surgery on his hand and will miss some time.

The news was better on linebacker Zaven Collins, who Kingsbury said should be OK with his shoulder injury.