Agent: “Nothing is broken” for Myles Garrett, as testing continues

USA Today Sports

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a harrowing experience on Monday, when his Porsche flipped multiple times.

Media reports have called the injuries both “minor” and “non-life threatening.” There’s obviously a big difference between the two.

Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that “nothing is broken” on Garrett. Lynn also said that tests are still ongoing.

Said Nicole Lynn on Twitter: “While were are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

Photos of the car show how significant the accident was, and how serious the injuries could have been.

It remains to be seen when Garrett will be able to practice and/or play. For now, the biggest concern is ensuring that Garrett and his passenger in the very are indeed OK.