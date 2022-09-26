As more pressure builds on Brett Favre, SiriusXM pauses his weekly show

Getty Images

At a time when some keep complaining that the media isn’t aggressively covering the ongoing welfare-money scandal involving Brett Favre, the media is aggressively covering the ongoing welfare-money scandal involving Brett Favre.

Tonight, NBC Nightly News had another item focused on the scandal and Favre’s role in it.

The story focuses on the latest round of text messages that have been released via court filings. The texts suggest that Favre was aware of legality concerns regarding his ongoing effort to get federal welfare funds for purposes unrelated to helping the poor.

Although Favre has not yet been accused of criminal wrongdoing, SiriusXM has put his radio show on hold, joining ESPN Milwaukee. Also The33rdTeam.com has paused Favre’s relationship with the site.

If Favre broke the law, he should be held fully accountable for his behavior.