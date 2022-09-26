Bears call David Montgomery “day-to-day” with ankle, knee injuries

Getty Images

Bears running back David Montgomery made an early exit from Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Montgomery hurt his leg while pass blocking in the first quarter of the 23-20 victory and he did not return to the field with what the team called ankle and knee injuries, but head coach Matt Eberflus offered an optimistic update on his condition when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“He’s going to be day-to-day, so that’s a positive,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow and re-evaluate it from there. It’s a positive, for sure.”

The Bears will be on the road to face the Giants in Week Four and Montgomery’s status will be watched throughout the week.

If he can’t go, Khalil Herbert will take on the lead back duties. That worked out well for the Bears on Sunday as Herbert’s 20 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown were a vital counterbalance to a rough day for quarterback Justin Fields.