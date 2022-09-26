Bill Belichick: Nothing definitive on Mac Jones yet

Getty Images

Reports on Sunday night indicated the Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in the 37-26 loss to the Ravens, but head coach Bill Belichick didn’t shed any light on that during a Monday morning press conference.

Jones was injured on the team’s final offensive play — an interception by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters — and Belichick opened the press conference by saying there was nothing to share about the quarterback’s condition.

“Just quickly on Mac, really no update on him. We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning, but nothing definitive at this point,” Belichick said.

Followup questions about the Patriots’ thinking based on what they do know led to Belichick saying he is “not going to speculate wildly” about putting Jones on injured reserve or anything else.