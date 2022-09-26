Brandon Staley: Joey Bosa week-to-week with “significant” groin injury

September 26, 2022
There is more bad news on the injury front for the Chargers.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters in his Monday press conference that edge rusher Joey Bosa has a “significant” groin injury and is considered week-to-week.

Staley added that the Chargers have not yet decided if Bosa will be placed on injured reserve. If he is, the Bosa will be out for at least four weeks.

Teams may bring back up to eight players from IR in 2022.

Bosa had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars in the first quarter.

The Chargers also lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 season with a ruptured biceps muscle. And receiver Jalen Guyton tore his ACL on Sunday.

