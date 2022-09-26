Bucs meeting to discuss what Packers might have learned from Jumbotron video

Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2022, 1:08 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play.

Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Rodgers’ comment and said that there would be a meeting later in the day with operations staff to discuss what happened.

Bowles said he does not currently know what the screen was showing when Rodgers was watching.

“I don’t know. I have to see it and talk to the people first,” Bowles said, via Pewter Report.

Whatever comes up in Monday’s conversation, it’s probably a safe bet that the video screens in Tampa aren’t going to be showing a lot of closeups of the team’s sideline in future close games.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bucs meeting to discuss what Packers might have learned from Jumbotron video

  4. You know this has Brady going ballistic right now.
    He’ll have somebody fired by this afternoon.

  5. I bet Bruce was down the sideline yelling out the play without a clip board in front of his mouth!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.