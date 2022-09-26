Bucs waive Kaylon Geiger with Mike Evans back from suspension

Getty Images

The Buccaneers welcomed wide receiver Mike Evans back to the active roster on Monday and they had to part ways with a player to make room for him.

The team announced that wideout Kaylon Geiger has been waived. They also waived tight end David Wells from the practice squad, so there’s now a space there for Geiger if he goes unclaimed.

Geiger was signed off the practice squad last week and he played in Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers. Geiger played four offensive snaps and six special teams snaps in that game and he also played in Week Two before reverting back to the practice squad.

In addition to missing Evans, the Bucs played without Chris Godwin and Julio Jones against Green Bay. They’ll be hoping for more hands on deck against the Chiefs in Week Four.