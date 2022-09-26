Can 24 votes be mustered against Daniel Snyder?

Getty Images

If 24 owners vote to remove Commanders owner Daniel Snyder from Club Oligarch, Snyder will be compelled to sell. (After, of course, any and all options and strategies in court are exhausted.)

As the Washington Post reported on Friday, some owners are ready to move on. The question becomes whether enough will say yes. Or, putting it another way, whether nine would say no.

Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, there is a “growing consensus” within some ownership circles that dumping Snyder would be the right move. However, it’s too early to know whether 24 will sign off of telling Snyder to get out.

As the source put it, it’s more likely now than it was six or 12 months ago. The question becomes whether additional information will emerge to move the needle closer to the requisite two dozen.

The two biggest potential sources of more possibly detrimental developments continue to be the ongoing work of the House Oversight Committee and the league’s in-house investigation, currently being conducted by Mary Jo White. Launched in February, the league recently said there’s no timeline for a final report. Whenever White finishes her work, Snyder may finally be on the clock for a long overdue fight with the league.