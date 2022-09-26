Chiefs waive Matt Ammendola from practice squad

Getty Images

Harrison Butker might not return for the Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the Buccaneers, but Matt Ammendola will not kick for Kansas City if Butker can’t.

The Chiefs waived Ammendola from the practice squad.

Kansas City lost to the Colts 20-17 as Ammendola missed a 34-yard field goal wide left and an extra point wide left. He made 26-yarder.

Butker injured his ankle in Week 1 and missed part of that game and the past two games. Safety Justin Reid took over some of the kicking duties in the season opener.

The Chiefs surely will work out kickers this week, signing one to the practice squad.