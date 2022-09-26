Cowboys finally get red-zone touchdown on Ezekiel Elliott run

Posted by Charean Williams on September 26, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Getty Images

Saquon Barkley scored the first touchdown in Monday night’s game. Ezekiel Elliott answered with the Cowboys’ first touchdown in three red-zone trips.

Elliott’s 1-yard run has tied the game 13-13 with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowboys answered the Giants’ six-play, 77-yard scoring drive with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own. After settling for field goals after trips to the New York 8 and 10 in the first half, the Cowboys weren’t going to be denied again.

Elliott scored on third-and-goal from the 1.

It was the first rushing touchdown allowed by the Giants this season.

Elliott has 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard has seven carries for 72 yards.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.