Cowboys sign Jason Peters to active roster

The Cowboys will have tackle Jason Peters on hand for Monday night’s game against the Giants.

The team announced that they have signed Peters to the active roster from the practice squad. Peters signed to the practice squad in early September after Tyron Smith‘s knee injury led the Cowboys to move rookie Tyler Smith into the starting left tackle job.

Peters did not play in the first two games of the regular season. He has started 218 games for the Bills, Eagles, and Bears.

The Cowboys also promoted quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon from the practice squad for Monday’s game. Grier will back up Cooper Rush while McKeon gives them more depth in the event Dalton Schultz can’t play.