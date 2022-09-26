Dak Prescott is scheduled to have his stitches removed tonight

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won’t play tonight on Monday Night Football, missing his second game with a right thumb injury.

Cooper Rush instead will make his third career start.

But Prescott will take a step closer to getting back in the lineup as he is scheduled to have stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb before tonight’s game, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Prescott’s return to game action is predicated on his grip strength.

The Cowboys did not place him on injured reserve, pointing to Week 4 against the Commanders or Week 5 against the Rams for his return.

Despite what owner Jerry Jones said last week about wanting a “dilemma” when Prescott is healed, the Cowboys have no quarterback controversy. Prescott will regain his starting job when he is able to grip the football, with Rush’s performance having no bearing on it.