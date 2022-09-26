Dalton Schultz to test knee ahead of decision on playing in Monday night’s game

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz missed a couple of practices after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals, but he returned to the field on Saturday and the team listed him as questionable to play against the Giants on Monday night.

Schultz made the trip with the Cowboys and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will test the knee during pregame warmups before the team makes a final decision about his availability.

Schultz has nine catches for 80 yards on the season. Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot are the other tight ends on the Dallas roster.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee), linebacker Micah Parsons (illness), defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck), and linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) are also listed as questionable for Monday night.