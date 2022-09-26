Davante Adams “frustrated and angry” by 0-3 start

There are two winless teams left in the NFL this season.

One of them is the Texans, which probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the low expectations they carried into the year. The Raiders being 0-3 is a bit more unexpected, but that’s where they find themselves after a late rally fell short in a 24-22 road loss to the Titans.

That loss comes after the Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals at home in Week Two and wide receiver Davante Adams said the early season results are not sitting well with him.

“Frustrated and angry,” Adams said, via SI.com. “Expect more. It’s not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody’s naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward.”

Adams later said frustration is OK “as long as you do something about it” and the challenge for the Raiders moving forward will be figuring out how to execute at a higher level quickly enough to keep the season from going completely off the rails.

35 responses to "Davante Adams "frustrated and angry" by 0-3 start

